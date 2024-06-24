Thousands watch Cambridge choral scholars’ river performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thousands watch Cambridge choral scholars’ river performance

By Press Association
People sit on the banks of the River Cam and lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA)
People sit on the banks of the River Cam and lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the River Cam as the sun set on Sunday evening for a performance by choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge.

An estimated 3,000 people turned out for the annual performance by vocal group The King’s Men in front of the college’s famous chapel, with the singers standing in punts bobbing on the river.

The group started with a selection of English madrigals dating back to when the college was founded in 1441, before breaking into folk songs and popular classics from the Beatles to Barry Manilow.

People sit on the banks of the River Cam, in punts on the water and on the lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform
People sit on the banks of the River Cam, in punts on the water and on the lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA)

The performance was open to students and members of the public, with ticket prices up to £22.50.

The choral scholars participate in chapel services throughout term and record a performance – Carols From King’s – broadcast on the BBC each Christmas.

Felix Blake, manager of the King’s Men, said: “Singing on the river is an annual highlight of music at Cambridge.”