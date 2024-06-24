Princess Royal: What is concussion and how is it treated?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Princess Royal: What is concussion and how is it treated?

By Press Association
The Princess Royal at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire, in May (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess Royal at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire, in May (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Princess Anne is being treated in hospital for minor injuries and concussion.

The exact cause of what has happened is unconfirmed, but her medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Princess Anne in a silver hat in a carriage
The Princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs (John Walton/PA)

– What is concussion?

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that affects how the brain functions.

The effects of concussion are usually short-term and can include headaches and trouble with concentration, memory, balance, mood and sleep.

While some concussions cause the person to lose consciousness, most do not.

Most people make a full recovery.

– What causes concussion?

The most common cause of concussion is a fall, but children and adults who play contact sports such as rugby are also at risk.

In Princess Anne’s case, her concussion has been caused by contact with a horse’s head or legs.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 – St Patrick’s Thursday – Cheltenham Racecourse
The Princess Royal at Cheltenham Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

– What are the main symptoms?

Common symptoms of concussion include headache, confusion and loss of memory, known as amnesia.

The amnesia can include forgetting what happened that caused the injury.

Physical symptoms of a concussion can also include ringing in the ears (tinnitus), feeling or being sick, fatigue, dizziness and blurry vision.

People who witness a concussion in somebody else may report that that person is slurring their speech, cannot answer questions promptly, seems dazed and is forgetful. Some of these symptoms may occur immediately while others come on over a few days.

People are urged to seek urgent medical help in cases where there is repeated vomiting or nausea, a loss of consciousness, a headache that gets worse over time, changes to vision, confusion, seizures, weakness in limbs, sudden deafness and when fluid or blood is draining from the nose or ears.

– Is there any treatment?

People can often need to be monitored for at least 48 hours after suffering a concussion.

This is to make sure they have not suffered any sort of bleeding in the brain.

The painkiller paracetamol can help control pain, but people are advised not to use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug painkillers like ibuprofen or aspirin as they can sometimes cause bleeding.

People are also advised to rest, not drink any alcohol and only return to daily activities when they feel able.

– What do the experts say?

Aminul Ahmed, a senior lecturer in neurosurgery at King’s College London and an honorary consultant neurosurgeon at King’s College Hospital, said: “A horse kick to the head can result in a head trauma from the mildest form, concussion, to moderate and even severe head injury. There is variability.

“Prevention is the key to safety. Wearing a helmet, whether with horses, on bikes or e-scooters etc reduces injury severity (recent example is Gordon Ramsay cycling injury).

“Also, although I am not an equine expert, reducing risk of being kicked (standing away from hind limbs) may help.”