Why horses kick and how to spot the warning signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Why horses kick and how to spot the warning signs

By Press Association
The Princess Royal during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre, in London (James Manning/PA)
The Princess Royal during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre, in London (James Manning/PA)

Horses can react by kicking if they “feel threatened, scared or are in pain”, an equine expert has said.

Equine behaviourist Chloe Campbell said warning signs include “pinned ears, tense facial muscles, swishing tails or shifting weight”.

The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and concussion when it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.

Ms Campbell told the PA news agency: “As an equine behaviourist, my thoughts are with the princess and her family during this difficult time.

“This incident is an important reminder of the importance of understanding equine behaviour and ensuring the horse is in a suitable environment.”

She added: “Horses are naturally gentle animals, and a prey species, but they can react unpredictably if they feel threatened, scared or are in pain.

“To the average eye, this may seem unpredictable, although to the trained eye, overt behaviours such as kicking can usually be predicted with precursor behaviours, such as tail swishing.”

Ms Campbell said most horse-related incidents can be prevented by “recognising the signs of distress or discomfort in a horse and taking appropriate measures”.

“These signs can include changes in body language, such as pinned ears, tense facial muscles, swishing tails or shifting weight and many others,” she said.

Ms Campbell said: “Yes, they are very strong animals, but overall they are not dangerous.

“They are only dangerous if they are put in an unsuitable environment, or if they’re in pain or they’re fearful.”

She said it was crucial for those interacting with horses to be educated about their behaviour and to create environments where horses feel comfortable.

She added: “Regular check-ups with a veterinarian, ensuring the horse’s environment is free from stressors, and creating suitable environments for a horse, can help mitigate the risk of such incidents.”