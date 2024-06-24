London Trams maintenance workers to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Trams maintenance workers to strike over pay

By Press Association
Members of Unite will walk out from June 30 into July in a dispute over pay (PA)
London Trams passengers, including those travelling to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, are being urged to consider alternative routes because of strikes by maintenance workers.

Members of Unite will walk out from June 30 to July 8 and again from July 11 to 15 in a dispute over pay.

Transport for London (TfL) said it expected a reduced and disrupted service on the whole of the London Trams network for some of these days.

Passengers were advised to complete their journey by 6pm on strike days.

TfL said: “Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys. London Buses and London Overground are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.”

Navid Golshan, general manager for London Trams, said: “We urge Unite to work with us to find a resolution and call these strikes off.

“Customers planning to use London Trams services are encouraged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”

The workers first took strike action in March, saying they are paid up to £10,000 a year less than their colleagues on the London Underground, despite requiring the same qualifications and performing the same roles.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “TfL thinks it can employ these workers on the cheap and treat them as second-class employees.

“The situation is totally unacceptable and our members are absolutely right to take strike action. They have Unite’s unflinching support.”