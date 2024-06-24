Former footballer Marcus Bent in second High Court battle over house ownership

Former footballer Marcus Bent is facing a second High Court fight over the ownership of a house.

Mr Bent, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, is battling the trustees of his bankruptcy over the ownership of the property in Epsom, Surrey, and whether it forms part of his estate.

The former Everton, Charlton and Ipswich Town striker won a legal fight with the trustees last year, when a judge ruled the property belonged to his daughter, Aliyah Bent, who is now 20.

Mr Bent, 46, told the court that he bought the house in 2006 and intended it to be held in trust for his daughter until she turned 18.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Clive Jones previously said his ruling meant that the property “fell outside the bankruptcy estate” and trustees, who administer Mr Bent’s estate, had “no interest” in it.

But the trustees are now appealing against the decision, saying that the judge was wrong.

Their barrister, Michael Horton KC, said in written submissions that the property “was understood to be the only significant asset in the bankrupt’s estate”.

Mr Bent, who is representing himself in court, with his former partner and Ms Bent’s mother, Kelly Clark, attended the start of the hearing on Monday.

The hearing before Mr Justice Edwin Johnson will conclude on Tuesday, with a judgment expected in writing at a later date.