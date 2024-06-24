‘Frustration’ at delay in closing Northern Ireland’s troubled RHI scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Frustration’ at delay in closing Northern Ireland’s troubled RHI scheme

By Press Association
Pellets burning inside a biomass boiler (Liam McBurney/PA)
Pellets burning inside a biomass boiler (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont’s Economy Minister has expressed frustration at a lack of movement on closing Northern Ireland’s troubled renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme.

The botched green energy scheme became controversial when it emerged in 2016 that subsidies for burning the less-harmful wood pellets offered, were higher than the fuel costs.

An Audit Office report into the scheme said “serious systemic failings” would hit the Northern Ireland budget to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds.

The scandal contributed to the collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland in January 2017, when former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness took issue with the DUP’s handling of the scheme.

Since then, revised tariff rates were introduced, substantially reducing payments to scheme members.

While the scheme falls under the Department for the Economy, devolved government has been through a number of years of dysfunction, from 2017-20, and again from 2022-2024.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster is investigating the implications of a Court of Appeal ruling earlier this year that the decision to reduce tariffs was lawful.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy was asked for an update on closing down the non-domestic RHI scheme during questions for his department on Monday.

He said it was “frustrating” that the future of the RHI scheme is “still undecided”.

“It is a problem that I inherited and a problem that should have been dealt with long ago,” he told MLAs.

“A permanent solution, as raised at last year’s Court of Appeal judgment, is necessary for all legitimate participants in the scheme and for the taxpayer.

“Delay risks further litigation and the urgent need to close the scheme is underlined by Ofgem withdrawing their administrative services by April 2026 at the latest.

“I first circulated an Executive paper on April 4 this year. It seeks to uplift tariffs and confirm the Executive’s intention to close the scheme.

“This confirmation is needed if my officials are to develop a detailed proposal for closure and to negotiate with Treasury on using funding available for another scheme. It is frustrating that the Executive has not been allowed to make a decision on the future of RHI.”

Mr Murphy added: “Not to be able to have this discussed and debated in the Executive is extremely frustrating, and I’ve tried on a number of occasions now and I intend to bring this matter back to the next available Executive, and I hope it is sooner rather than later.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken asked how much money it would cost to close the scheme.

Mr Murphy said his officials have not been able to calculate the cost of closing the scheme without a decision by the Executive to close it.

“That’s what I’ve been bringing to the Executive now for a number of weeks, and unable to get a decision or even get a discussion,” he said.

“We need that decision to be taken, then on the back of that we will go off and do the calculations and I will bring a further paper to the Executive to outline the costs, the possibilities of funding to support that, and allow the Executive then to take a fuller decision.”