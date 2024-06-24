Nasa calls off spacewalk after spacesuit water leak

Nasa has cancelled a spacewalk at the International Space Station after water leaked from an astronaut’s spacesuit.

Astronauts Tracy Dyson and Mike Barratt opened the hatch to the space station’s airlock when Ms Dyson reported water leaking from her spacesuit’s cooling system.

The leak occurred when Ms Dyson switched her spacesuit to battery power. The astronauts had not floated outside yet.

Today's spacewalk has been cancelled due to a water leak in the service and cooling umbilical unit on NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson's spacesuit. Stay tuned to the broadcast and follow the @Space_Station blog for mission updates: https://t.co/FRrjhINIvY pic.twitter.com/z8aNX6zBkx — NASA (@NASA) June 24, 2024

“There’s literally water everywhere here now,” Mr Barratt said.

The duo were not in danger, according to Nasa.

The astronauts were supposed to remove a faulty communications box and collect microbe samples from outside the orbiting laboratory.

The spacewalk was planned for nearly seven hours, but lasted only a half an hour.

Earlier this month, a spacewalk was postponed after another astronaut experienced “spacesuit discomfort”.