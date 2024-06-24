London’s roads most congested in Europe for third year in a row

London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row.

Drivers in the capital spent an average of 99 hours sitting in traffic in 2023, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix.

That was up from 97 hours in 2022 and was more than any other city in Europe, behind only New York and Mexico City worldwide.

The length of time lost to jams in London last year was 3% above pre-coronavirus levels.

London was ranked the world’s second most congested city in 2022.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.

“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.

“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.

“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”

Traffic on the A102 in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The report stated that a typical driver in the UK lost 61 hours due to traffic jams in 2023, up from 57 hours in the previous 12 months.

The 61 hours equates to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.

After London, the UK’s most congested urban areas were Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and Wigan.