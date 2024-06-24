Footballer or gamer top career choice for children while being PM comes bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Footballer or gamer top career choice for children while being PM comes bottom

By Press Association
Footballer was the joint top career choice for children alongside gaming while being prime minister came bottom, polling suggested (Alamy/PA)
Footballer was the joint top career choice for children alongside gaming while being prime minister came bottom, polling suggested (Alamy/PA)

Footballer and gamer are the most popular career choices for children, according to a survey which saw being prime minister come bottom of the list.

Polling by YouGov for Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) charity was carried out in the days after the General Election was announced and just as England and Scotland geared up for the Euros.

Of 1,306 children aged six to 17 asked across the UK, almost a fifth (17%) said they wanted to be a footballer, with the same percentage choosing gamer or streamer – which is a type of social media influencer – as a career.

The top half of the black door of No 10 Downing Street
Just 4% of children chose being prime minister as their top career choice (PA)

But just 4% picked prime minister as their job of choice.

The same percentage chose activist as a career they would like, while traditional roles such as vet and lawyer tied on 7%.

The research by Gosh charity coincides with its new campaign highlighting the impact of serious illness on childhood.

Louise Parkes, chief executive of Gosh charity, said: “Our new research reveals the hopes and dreams of a generation of children and young people, and the new and emerging career areas that capture their imagination during formative childhood years.

“But sadly, the reality for seriously ill children treated at Gosh and elsewhere is that childhood may look very different to what they and their parents had imagined.

“At Gosh charity, we do everything we can to give seriously ill children the best chance and the best childhood possible.

“We fund vital services and research that drives progress because we believe that no childhood should be lost to serious illness, and every child deserve to dream and have limitless ambitions as they grow up.

“That’s why we’re urging the public to join us and donate today, as we work to give seriously ill children the best chance, and the best childhood possible.”