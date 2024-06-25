Chinese probe returns to Earth with first samples from far side of the Moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Chinese probe returns to Earth with first samples from far side of the Moon

By Press Association
China’s Chang’e 6 probe has returned to Earth with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the Moon in a global first (Guo Cheng/Xinhua/AP)
China’s Chang’e 6 probe has returned to Earth with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the Moon in a global first (Guo Cheng/Xinhua/AP)

China’s Chang’e 6 probe returned on Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the Moon in a global first.

The probe landed in the Inner Mongolian region of northern China on Tuesday afternoon.

Chinese scientists anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5-million-year-old volcanic rock and other material that they hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the Moon’s two sides.

While past Us and Soviet missions have collected samples from the Moon’s near side, the Chinese mission was the first that has collected samples from the far side.

The near side is what is seen from Earth, and the far side faces outer space.

The far side is also known to have mountains and impact craters, contrasting with the relatively flat expanses visible on the near side.

The probe left Earth on May 3, and its journey lasted 53 days. It has drilled into the core of the Moon and scooped rocks from the surface.

The samples “are expected to answer one of the most fundamental scientific questions in lunar science research: what geologic activity is responsible for the differences between the two sides?” said Zongyu Yue, a geologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in a statement in the Innovation, a journal published in partnership with the Academy.

In recent years, China has launched multiple successful missions to the Moon, and has collected samples from its near side with the Chang’e 5 probe.

Scientists are also hoping the probe will return with material that bears traces of meteorite strikes from the Moon’s past.