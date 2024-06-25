Heathrow Airport launches live music stage for emerging talent

Heathrow Airport has launched a live music stage to give up-and-coming acts the chance to impress industry executives flying into London for the festival season.

The first show inside Terminal 5 took place on Monday night, with performances from acoustic rock band China Bears, folk singer-songwriter The Halfway Kid and R’n’B artist Olivia Nelson.

Heathrow said those performing on the stage have “access to an audience bigger than Glastonbury”, as it expects a record 30 million passengers will travel through its terminals this summer.

The first show took place on Monday night (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

The airport believes Sunday will be the busiest day in its history, with 264,000 passengers.

That is up 6% on the equivalent date last year.

Karoline Komolafe, UK regional director of music events company Sofar Sounds, which has partnered with Heathrow, said: “The Heathrow Introducing stage isn’t just about providing entertainment, it’s about propelling careers to new heights.

“It’s a game-changer for those aiming to break into the industry, especially with festival season at its peak, offering exposure to execs travelling through the hub – you can only get this at Heathrow.

“We’ve loved picking out who we think are the most promising and genuinely exciting acts that are starting out right now, and I think Heathrow passengers are going to have a brilliant time at the gigs.”

Heathrow director of services Tonia Fielding said: “Heathrow has long been hailed as the UK’s gateway to the world.

“We’re proud that we’re providing people from around the globe the chance to experience the best of Britain’s emerging musical talent and a taste of UK culture from the moment they reach the airport, while helping British talent supercharge their careers at the same time.

“We’re gearing up for the busiest summer on record, meaning we can give artists on the Heathrow Introducing stage massive audiences to play to.

“As we strive to be an extraordinary airport delivering the best travel experience in the UK, initiatives like this support our commitment to culture, innovation and excellence.”

Two more shows on the music stage will be held on July 12 and 24.