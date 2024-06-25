Princess Royal visited in hospital by husband Sir Tim Laurence

The Princess Royal has been visited in hospital by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence after she suffered minor head injuries and concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.

Sir Tim arrived at the main entrance of Southmead Hospital in Bristol shortly after midday on Tuesday and the couple are expected to eat lunch together.

Buses were waiting outside the building as he and his security detail parked up and patients, visitors and hospital staff were milling around on the pavement.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol where the Princess Royal is being treated (Ben Birchall/PA)

Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, is believed to have been kicked by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening.

Emergency services and an air ambulance attended and she was treated at the scene in Gloucestershire.

The princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital by road for tests, treatment and observation.

She was accompanied by Sir Tim, her second husband, whom she married in 1992.

On Monday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke away from election campaigning to send the princess their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The Princess Royal’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with potential impact from a horse’s head or legs (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The 73-year-old princess is understood to be awake.

Although the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne’s medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred, and no other individual is believed to have been involved.

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and son, Peter Phillips, were also on the estate at the time, but it is not known who raised the alarm.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.”

The spokesman added: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage.

“Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”

The Princess Royal has been a key part of the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy (Jane Barlow/PA)

The princess’s accident is the latest health upset to the hit the royal family this year, with both the King and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with and undergoing treatment for cancer, and Sarah, Duchess of York, having skin cancer.

Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday evening and an overseas tour to Canada, which was due to start this weekend.

A Palace spokesman said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.

“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.”

Anne is a key member of the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy, and has played an important role as she stepped up in support of Charles amid his condition.

The princess is often dubbed the hardest-working royal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The princess, often dubbed the hardest-working royal, is known for her no-nonsense approach and her commitment to royal duty.

At Trooping the Colour earlier this month, she was pictured expertly keeping her horse under control when it appeared agitated.

Anne won the individual championship at Burghley in 1971, and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1976, she took part in the Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer with the British equestrian team.

The princess survived an attempted kidnapping in 1974 when a gunman tried to abduct her and then-husband Captain Mark Phillips as they were driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

She kept her cool, and when the gunman, Ian Ball, told her to “come with me for a day or two” because he wanted £2 million, she replied it was not “bloody likely, and I haven’t got £2 million”.