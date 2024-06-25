‘Milestone’ mother and baby homes inquiry announcement welcomed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Milestone’ mother and baby homes inquiry announcement welcomed

By Press Association
The former Marianvale mother and baby home in Newry (Niall Carson/PA)
The formal announcement of a consultation for a public inquiry into mother and baby institutions has been welcomed as an “important milestone”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she hopes to see the draft Bill for the public inquiry and redress scheme introduced in the Assembly before the end of this year.

A 12-week public consultation on proposals to establish a public inquiry and a financial redress scheme will open later this week.

It comes after a recommendation in 2021 that a public inquiry be established to investigate mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland.

Research has indicated that more than 14,000 women and teenage girls passed through those institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1990.

Ms O’Neill made the statement to the Assembly on Tuesday on behalf of herself and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

She described the day as “marking another important milestone and an acknowledgement of the suffering inflicted on mothers and children in mother and baby institutions, Magdalen laundries and workhouses”.

“We have spoken directly to survivors and we know that they still suffer the trauma of their appalling experiences, a trauma that was only ever made worse by years of being ignored whenever they sought the justice that they deserved,” she told MLAs.

Ms O’Neill added: “I’m sure we can all agree that they have waited for far too long and we all want to play our part to address the most difficult and shameful part of our past.”

Michelle O’Neill
Michelle O’Neill made a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw welcomed the announcement as “an important milestone”, but added that a long road still lies ahead for full truth recovery and recognition for victims and survivors.

“It is important that the 12-week consultation period is put to maximum use and that information gathered during it is used effectively to deliver the best possible legislation for introduction during this calendar year. There is no further time to be lost,” she said.

“There should also, as part of the process, be a focus on learning from the redress scheme set up for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse of children. We must also be clear throughout that what is needed is redress and recognition of the suffering and harm caused.

“For victims and survivors, there remains a long journey still ahead, but at least now we are clearly on the right road.”

A previous academic research study outlined the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls in the institutions.

The work, by Queen’s University and Ulster University, found that more than 14,000 girls and women went through the doors of mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and other institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1990.

It found that many were mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.