Damian Lewis and Tony Robinson to read Shakespeare’s writings at London show

By Press Association
Damian Lewis, Sir Tony Robinson and Sir Derek Jacobi are among the actors who are set to perform dramatic readings of William Shakespeare in London (Ian West/PA)
Damian Lewis, Sir Tony Robinson and Sir Derek Jacobi are among the actors who are set to perform dramatic readings of William Shakespeare in London.

The stars, who all have a connection to Shakespeare’s work and to the theatre, will recite poetry, speeches and scenes from Allie Esiri’s Shakespeare For Every Day Of The Year at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in July.

Emmy-winning Homeland star Lewis, who was in the 2013 film version of Romeo & Juliet and played Hamlet at Regent’s Park, has appeared in several Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) productions as well as Sir Derek, who won a best actor Olivier for Twelfth Night at the Wyndham’s Theatre.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Derek Jacobi was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2023 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Other stars of West End theatre include Oliver-nominated actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Netflix hit period romance drama Bridgerton and is also known for appearing in several productions of the Bard’s plays along with Green Wing Stephen Mangan, who got a Tony nod for Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests.

Enola Holmes actress Susan Wokoma, who has performed in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, has also been announced along with The Death Of Stalin actor Paul Chahidi, who was recognised with an Olivier nod for Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Apollo Theatre.

Also set to be a part of the show is EastEnders actress Tracy Ann Oberman, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma, who won a best supporting actress Olivier for Present Laughter at the Old Vic, Olivier-nominated actor Samuel West, and Rushmore actress Olivia Williams, known for her RSC work.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Rushmore actress Olivia Williams is known for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company (Ian West/PA)

Esiri, who started her career as a theatre actress with the English Shakespeare Company (ESC), has been in TV shows Sharpe, Men Behaving Badly and Poirot, will also bring the event to a Hampstead Heath location.

Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year – Live! is being brought to Regent’s Park on July 8 and Kenwood House on September 9.