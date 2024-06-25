Eleventh hour delay in murderer’s parole hearing ‘disgraceful’ – victim’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eleventh hour delay in murderer’s parole hearing ‘disgraceful’ – victim’s mother

By Press Association
William Dunlop became the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed (Cleveland Police/PA)
A last minute delay in a murderer’s public parole hearing is “absolutely disgraceful”, the mother of his victim has said.

The hearing for William Dunlop, who strangled pizza delivery woman Julie Hogg in Billingham, County Durham, in 1989, was adjourned after an eleventh hour request by the Ministry of Justice.

Miss Hogg’s mother, Ann Ming, complained to Parole Board staff at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, and could be heard saying: “It’s absolutely disgraceful”.

Ann Ming
Julie Hogg’s mother, Ann Ming, campaigned to get an 800-year-old law changed so Dunlop could be charged with the same crime twice (Johnny Green/PA)

Ms Ming campaigned for 15 years to bring Dunlop to justice for her daughter’s murder.

Almost two hours after the hearing was supposed to begin, a statement was read out by staff announcing the postponement.

Members of the press and public were set to watch the proceedings – taking place at the prison where Dunlop is being held – on a live stream from a court room where large screens had been set up.

Ms Ming had been due to watch the hearing in a separate room, it is believed.

Dunlop was tried twice for Miss Hogg’s murder but both juries failed to reach a verdict.

When later serving time behind bars for another crime, Dunlop confessed and admitted lying in court, boasting there was nothing anyone could do about it because of the double jeopardy rule in place at the time.

William Dunlop parole hearing
Dunlop was jailed after eventually admitting to killing Julie Hogg in 1989 (Cleveland Police/PA)

Ms Ming campaigned to get the 800-year-old law changed so that he could be charged with the same crime twice.

Dunlop’s case made legal history in 2006 when he became the first person to be tried under the new rules. He was convicted of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years.

Ms Ming was made an MBE in 2007 in recognition of her services to the criminal justice system.

Parole judges were set to review Dunlop’s case on Tuesday to consider whether he is safe to be moved to a lower security jail or be released from prison.

A Parole Board statement said the hearing had been postponed “at the request of the Ministry of Justice” after new information was produced “at the last minute”.

“We are very sorry… we know people have travelled to be here,” it added.

The hearing will be re-listed, the Parole Board said.

In 2022, then justice secretary Brandon Lewis blocked a bid to move Dunlop, known as Billy, to an open prison in the interests of public protection despite a parole panel recommending the plan.

Parole reviews typically take place behind closed doors but legal reforms which came into force in 2022 now allow some to be heard in public, when requested, in a bid to remove the secrecy around the process.

Last year Caroline Corby, chairwoman of the Parole Board for England and Wales, ruled Dunlop’s parole hearing could be held in public partly due to the unique legal background to the case.

She also considered the victims’ request for a public hearing, saying: “The victims feel that they have been let down in the past by the criminal justice system and they believe that a public hearing would be beneficial to them.

“The victims wish to attend a public hearing rather than a private hearing.”