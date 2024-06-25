In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan

By Press Association
Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the guard of honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)
Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the guard of honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Emperor and Empress of Japan received a ceremonial welcome as their state visit began on Tuesday.

The King and Queen greeted their guests on Horse Guards Parade, where some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments were on display.

The Prince of Wales had escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight residence.

The King, holding his hat, smiles as he chats to Camilla
The King smiles as he chats to Camilla ahead of the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan
The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Soldiers lined up in red uniforms and bearskin hats
Members of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards ahead of the ceremonial welcome of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan (Chris Jackson/PA)

The three-day state visit comes in the midst of a General Election.

The emperor inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by the King, who walked a few paces behind his guest.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron chat near soldiers at Horse Guards Parade
Home Secretary James Cleverly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron attended the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Jeff Moore/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laughs as he chats to Queen Camilla
The Queen shares a joke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King follows behind as Emperor Naruhito inspects soldiers in red uniforms and bearskin hats
The King follows behind as Emperor Naruhito inspects the guard (Jeff Moore/PA)
Charles chats to Emperor Naruhito after inspecting the Guard of Honour from members of the Welsh Guards
Charles chats to Emperor Naruhito after inspecting the Guard of Honour from members of the Welsh Guards (Kin Cheung/PA)

At the end of the welcome ceremony was the traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch.

The two heads of state sat together in the lead coach, followed by Camilla and the empress, who has an allergy to horse hair and as a precaution wore a face mask.

Charles and Emperor Naruhito chat as they travel in a carriage to Buckingham Palace
Charles and Emperor Naruhito chat as they travel in a carriage to Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen travelling in a carriage with Empress Masako of Japan, who was wearing a face mask
The Queen travelled with Empress Masako of Japan, who has an allergy to horse hair and as a precaution wore a face mask (Chris Jackson/PA)
Members of the Band of the Grenadier Guards march outside Buckingham Palace
Members of the Band of the Grenadier Guards march outside Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Camilla, wearing a white dress and hat, waves during the procession to the palace
Camilla waves during the procession to the palace (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Foot Guards of the Household Division can be seen through a window as they line up at Buckingham Palace
Foot Guards of the Household Division line up at Buckingham Palace (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)
The King and Emperor Naruhito are seen smiling as they arrive at Buckingham Palace
The King and Emperor Naruhito are seen smiling as they arrive at Buckingham Palace (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)