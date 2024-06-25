In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan

The Emperor and Empress of Japan received a ceremonial welcome as their state visit began on Tuesday.

The King and Queen greeted their guests on Horse Guards Parade, where some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments were on display.

The Prince of Wales had escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight residence.

The King smiles as he chats to Camilla ahead of the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Members of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards ahead of the ceremonial welcome of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan (Chris Jackson/PA)

The three-day state visit comes in the midst of a General Election.

The emperor inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by the King, who walked a few paces behind his guest.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron attended the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Queen shares a joke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King follows behind as Emperor Naruhito inspects the guard (Jeff Moore/PA)

Charles chats to Emperor Naruhito after inspecting the Guard of Honour from members of the Welsh Guards (Kin Cheung/PA)

At the end of the welcome ceremony was the traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch.

The two heads of state sat together in the lead coach, followed by Camilla and the empress, who has an allergy to horse hair and as a precaution wore a face mask.

Charles and Emperor Naruhito chat as they travel in a carriage to Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen travelled with Empress Masako of Japan, who has an allergy to horse hair and as a precaution wore a face mask (Chris Jackson/PA)

Members of the Band of the Grenadier Guards march outside Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Camilla waves during the procession to the palace (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Foot Guards of the Household Division line up at Buckingham Palace (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)