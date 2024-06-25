Drivers using council car parks hit by 22% hike in fees over two years – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers using council car parks hit by 22% hike in fees over two years – report

By Press Association
Drivers using council-run car parks at night have been hit by a 22% hike in average rates in two years, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Drivers using council-run car parks at night have been hit by a 22% hike in average rates in two years, according to new analysis.

People using the car parks in the evenings have seen the typical hourly fee increase from £1 in 2022 to £1.22 this year, figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance suggest.

Average daytime hourly rates have increased by 11% over the same period, from £1.15 to £1.29.

Sandwell Council in the West Midlands is responsible for the biggest price rise in percentage terms recorded by researchers, its average rate more than doubling from 40p to 98p.

They are followed by Renfrewshire Council in Scotland (from 60p to £1.25) and Oldham Council in north-west England (from 88p to £1.66).

Average overnight hourly rates for council-run car parks have soared by 45% since 2022, from £1.10 to £1.59.

Councils which have introduced overnight parking charges since 2022 have set hourly rates at an average of £2.90.

Churchill issued a Freedom of Information request to 398 British councils in March.

The analysis uses average rates per car park based on responses from the 138 councils which provided usable data.

Head of Churchill Motor Insurance Nicholas Mantel said: “We know that increased parking charges aren’t all about raising money for councils.

“Often, they are also put in place as a traffic management measure, encouraging people to use alternative transport options.

“With that in mind, no matter their location, drivers should check parking charges in advance of any journey and look to see where they might be able to find a cheaper rate.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Parking charges are a tool for managing congestion, not for shoring up local authority budgets.

“Money might be tight for town and city halls but the same could be said for drivers and businesses too.

“That said, in 2022/23 councils in England made a combined profit from parking of more than £900 million, though the totals vary hugely from authority to authority.

“Some authorities seem to be more enthusiastic than others about managing parking in a way that attracts people whose patronage is key to supporting the local economy, during the day and into the evening.”

Claire Holland, transport spokeswoman for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: “Parking services exist to cope with parking demand and help ensure that vehicle owners get to park easily and without causing inconvenience to others.

“When setting parking charges, councils will take local circumstances into account, including the impact on business, residents, visitors, other road users and modes of travel, as well as rising operational costs of providing parking services.”