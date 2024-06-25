Acclaimed RTE journalist Tommie Gorman dies at 68

Acclaimed former RTE journalist Tommie Gorman has died at the age of 68.

Gorman, from Sligo, worked for RTE for more than 40 years and was its northern editor at the time of his retirement in 2021.

The married father of two had been diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

Gorman was RTE’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He famously interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

In a statement, Gorman’s family paid tribute to the late broadcaster.

“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him,” it said.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”

Irish premier Simon Harris paid tribute.

“I know he has made an incredible, incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island,” the Taoiseach told the Dail on Tuesday.

“I know everybody is in a state of shock to hear that news.

“I would have met Tommie only in recent weeks in Sligo Rovers, his beloved football club, and, indeed, very recently at the European Movement event that and Minister (Paschal) Donohoe was at.”

Mr Donohoe also offered his condolences in the Dail chamber in the wake of Gorman’s death.

“I only met him last Monday night and I can’t believe this news. I hope we’ll have an opportunity to say more at a more appropriate point,” he said.