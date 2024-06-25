Willoughby plot accused searched how to meet people who plan celebrity kidnaps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Willoughby plot accused searched how to meet people who plan celebrity kidnaps

By Press Association
Gavin Plumb denies masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Gavin Plumb denies masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A security guard accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby searched on Google for “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities”, a court heard.

Gavin Plumb’s online searches and messages were read to a jury on Tuesday, in which he said he would make Ms Willoughby give “full permission” for him and another man to “do as we please to her”.

A jury panel was told he had discussed “the deceased BBC presenter Jill Dando” with another man online.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the 37-year-old had told another man on WhatsApp, who went by the name of Marc, he would track the star’s movements for a “simple place to strike but a home invasion is a better idea”.

Holly Willoughby in a purple dress
Holly Willoughby is the alleged victim of a kidnap, rape and murder plot (Lucy North/PA)

The jury heard the defendant said he had booked 10 days off work to “get longer to stake (Ms Willoughby) out”.

Plumb also allegedly searched online for “what does it feel like to be raped” and “where (sic) Jewish women raped in the war”.

The defendant is accused of attempting to live his “ultimate fantasy” and was described by the prosecution as someone who had an “obsession” with Ms Willoughby.

Asked by Marc, who is believed to be from Ireland, how long he had wanted to rape the TV presenter in December 2021, the defendant replied: “About three years, but people claim to want to and then back out.”

A few days later, a message from Plumb read: “Is it wrong I’m looking forward to it?”

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC went through a document of communications before jurors with Detective Constable William Belsham of Essex Police in the witness box.

The officer agreed with the barrister that Plumb was using a mobile phone when he was arrested on October 4 last year and that officers kept it unlocked while they filmed some of the messages on it using body-worn cameras.

He said that Plumb did not initially provide a PIN for the device, but that this was later provided through his legal representatives and officers sent the phone for a full download.

In one set of WhatsApp messages which appeared to address how a kidnapping her would work, the defendant wrote: “That’s all I need to do got a rough idea her address so it’s find it track her movements for a simple place to strike but a home invasion is a better idea.”

A further message from Plumb, read to jurors, said: “There is some blind spots to hop the wall.”

A voice note played to the jury also made reference to how he would tie Ms Willoughby’s family up and take her.

Chelmsford Crown Court exterior
The case is being heard at Chelmsford Crown Court(Alamy/PA)

Ms Morgan said Plumb and Marc also discussed Ms Dando in WhatsApp messages between them.

Journalist Ms Dando was shot dead on her doorstep in 1999.

In a further WhatsApp message from Plumb read to the court by the prosecutor, he said: “Just the thought of finally getting her (Ms Willoughby) is turning me on I’m actually looking forward to doing it.

“I’m at the point where idc (I don’t care) about the risks or consequences.”

Ms Morgan said in images exchanged between the pair between January 12 and January 19 2022, one image “displays the words ‘hurting women is fun’ across it.

The prosecutor continued: “Plumb and Marc also continue sexualised discussions about Ms Willoughby.

“Plumb states he has booked 10 days off work in February ‘to get longer to stake (Holly Willoughby) out’.”

Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap, and the trial continues.