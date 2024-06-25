Charles receives Japan’s highest honour as Emperor Naruhito makes state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Charles receives Japan’s highest honour as Emperor Naruhito makes state visit

By Press Association
King Charles and Queen Camilla show Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako around Buckingham Palace (Henry Nicholls/PA)
King Charles and Queen Camilla show Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako around Buckingham Palace (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The King has been presented with Japan’s highest honour – the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum.

Charles was awarded the accolade by Emperor Naruhito on the first day of the Japanese state visit to the UK, after the royal parties gathered for lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In return, the emperor was appointed to the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the highest order of chivalry in the UK.

Gifts were also exchanged, with Charles presenting the emperor with a bottle of artisanal, small batch release, single malt scotch whisky from the Japanese-owned Aberdeenshire distillery, Glen Garioch.

Emperor Naruhito UK state visit
Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako of Japan, arrive for a tour of Westminster Abbey, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

To accompany the whisky was a pair of silver and gold beakers by British goldsmith House of Benney, commissioned to feature both the Imperial Seal and the King’s cypher.

The Queen presented Empress Masako with a handmade bespoke fan incorporating both Japanese and British good luck symbols.

It featured the Empress’s crimson “Ramanas” rose and the Queen’s cypher and was made with wood from the branch of a fallen British plane tree in St James’s Park, close to the Palace.

The guests also received a signed photograph of the King and Queen in a silver frame, and vice versa.

Emperor Naruhito UK state visit
The King and Queen with Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako view a display of Japanese items from the royal collection at Buckingham Palace (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The empress presented Camilla with a Saga Nishiki brocade handbag.

Saga Nishiki is a Japanese traditional craft which was exhibited at the 1910 Japan-British Exhibition in London.

The King received a Wajima lacquerware Box from the emperor, who chose the gift in honour of those affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake which hit Japan at the start of the year.

A spokesperson for the Embassy of Japan in the UK said: “The Wajima lacquerware box presented to His Majesty The King was selected with His Majesty The Emperor’s thoughts on those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.”

Wajima-nuro is a traditional lacquerware method which originated around Wajima.

Wajima was one of the worst hit communities when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck on New Year’s Day 2024.

More than 200 people were killed and 49,000 homes were destroyed, leaving thousands homeless.