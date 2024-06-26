Madagascan lemur ‘honks’ are music to our ears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Madagascan lemur ‘honks’ are music to our ears

By Press Association
Singing lemurs who live in Madagascar shed light on how humans evolved to create music (F Carugati/PA)
Madagascan lemurs produce rhythmic “honks” that sound like a car horn to warn their friends and family of danger, scientists have found.

The unique alarm calls, which have a distinct sense of rhythm, are helping shed light on how human music evolved, researchers from the University of Warwick said.

The indris, also known as “singing lemurs”, have a natural ability to sing on beat – a rare trait only otherwise seen in songbirds, gibbons and humans.

Researchers have found that lemurs’ sense of rhythm can be found not just in their songs but also in their alarm calls – a more primitive type of communication.

A lemur in a tree
Indri lemurs’ sense of rhythm can be found not just in their songs but also in their alarm calls (V Sorrentino/PA)

The findings, published in the journal Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, suggest the ability to produce and perceive rhythm is more ancient than previously thought.

Dr Chiara De Gregorio, from Warwick’s Department of Psychology, said: “It (the sense of rhythm) is deeply rooted in our evolutionary journey and may have evolved for other reasons than just music.”

The team speculates musical rhythm could have played a role in how human ancestors communicated with each other, long before speech and music evolved.

Dr Daria Valente, of the University of Turin’s Department of Life Sciences and Systems Biology, said the findings demonstrate that “the foundational elements of human music can be traced back to early primate communication systems”.

For the study, the researchers recorded songs and calls produced by 51 lemurs living in five different rainforest patches in Madagascar.

They found lemurs sang when they wanted to communicate or locate other family groups and sent out alarm calls when they spotted predators.

Dr De Gregorio said singing has an important function that creates “strong bonds” between lemurs.

The team found lemurs sounded different alarms depending on the type of predator, using honks for land animals such as an exotic cat and “roars” for predatory birds like an eagle.

Dr De Gregorio said most lemur songs featured three distinct types of rhythm: 1:1 – where the notes are evenly spaced; 1:2 – where the gap between one note is twice as long as the previous one; and 2:1 – where the second note is twice as long as the first.

These rhythm categories are universal in human music, the researchers said.

Dr De Gregorio said: “This discovery positions indris as animals with the highest number of vocal rhythms shared with the human musical repertoire – surpassing songbirds and other mammals.”

Singing lemurs are critically endangered and do not survive in captivity.

Dr De Gregorio said: “We are very worried. If people want to see (this species), they should go to Madagascar now, because we cannot assure that in 50 years’ time, they will still be there.”