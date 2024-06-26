Princess Royal visited by husband after third night in hospital

The Princess Royal was visited by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on Wednesday after spending a third night in hospital.

Anne, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after being hurt while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Tim drove to the main entrance of the hospital’s Brunel building in a Range Rover shortly after 11.30am, having also spent time with his wife on Tuesday and accompanying her when she was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

The Princess Royal is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Stepping from his car, he carried a small navy blue day bag as he entered the hospital without speaking to awaiting media.

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Anne is a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

The Princess Royal on horseback during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Sir Tim said on Tuesday that the princess was “doing fine, slow but sure” and was seen carrying a cool bag as he revealed he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also travelled to see her the same day.

Sir Tim later added that the princess was “recovering well”.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence took some ‘treats from home’ to Anne on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital, but in the end she travelled by road after being treated at the scene.