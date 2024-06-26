Assange’s bail hearing requested to be private ‘for US national security’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Assange’s bail hearing requested to be private ‘for US national security’

By Press Association
A screen grab taken from the X account of WikiLeaks of Julian Assange arriving in Bangkok (@WikiLeaks/PA)
A screen grab taken from the X account of WikiLeaks of Julian Assange arriving in Bangkok (@WikiLeaks/PA)

Julian Assange’s bail hearing was requested to be heard in secret as his plea agreement was “confidential and sensitive in terms of national security for the US”, a judicial spokesperson has said.

The WikiLeaks founder flew into his native Australia on Wednesday a free man after a two-hour court appearance before a judge in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific just after midnight, where he pleaded guilty to a single charge after the US dropped 17 other espionage charges against him.

It comes after an extraordinary few days following his dramatic release from Belmarsh Prison in London on Monday, in the wake of the plea agreement being signed on June 19 and a bail hearing which was heard in private the next day at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Details of the bail hearing have been shrouded in secrecy, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) refusing to provide information – other than the date on which it was held in private and the location – and court listings staff having no knowledge of it and unable to find any record of it taking place.

It has now been revealed the “urgent” bail application was requested to be heard in private under Criminal Procedure Rules on the grounds that “the plea agreement between the US and Julian Assange was confidential and sensitive in terms of national security for the US”, a judicial spokesperson said.

The chief magistrate, senior district judge Paul Goldspring, granted a private hearing “to protect the administration of justice”, “that similar protection had already been granted in the US proceedings and both the administration of justice and the interests of justice would be compromised if the details were made public”, the spokesperson added.

The bail application was supported by the US and conditional bail was granted.

Julian Assange on board a flight to Bangkok, Thailand, following his release from prison
Julian Assange on board a flight to Bangkok, Thailand, following his release from prison (@WikiLeaks/PA)

A judicial spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 19th June, the court was asked to list an urgent bail application in private, pursuant to Cpr 14.2(2) on the grounds that the plea agreement between the US and Julian Assange was confidential and sensitive in terms of national security for the US.

“Having considered the application, which was supported by the US, senior district judge Goldspring, chief magistrate, granted a private hearing on the grounds that it was necessary to derogate from usual open justice principles to protect both the administration of justice, (the plea deal was at risk of collapse if it became public knowledge), that similar protection had already been granted in the US proceedings and both the administration of justice and the interests of justice would be compromised if the details were made public.

“At the hearing on the 20th June, the application for bail was supported by the US and granted. It was clear that it was in Julian Assange’s interests to comply with the proposed conditions, which, if he did, would result in the withdrawal of the US extradition request and the end of proceedings before our courts.

“Conditional bail was therefore granted by the chief magistrate.”