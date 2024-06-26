Driver who crashed 4×4 into school killing two young girls to face no charges

The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and hit a building.

In a joint statement, the girls’ families said: “We remain unconvinced that the investigation has been conducted thoroughly.

“We remain unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service have reached a decision based on all the facts. Justice has neither been done, nor has been seen to be done today.

“Nuria and Selena deserved better.”