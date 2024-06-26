Driver who crashed 4×4 into school killing two young girls to face no charges By Press Association June 26 2024, 4:08 pm June 26 2024, 4:08 pm Share Driver who crashed 4×4 into school killing two young girls to face no charges Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6517047/driver-who-crashed-4x4-into-school-killing-two-young-girls-to-face-no-charges/ Copy Link The driver of a car that crashed into a school in Wimbledon killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges (PA) The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel. Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year. Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and hit a building. In a joint statement, the girls’ families said: “We remain unconvinced that the investigation has been conducted thoroughly. “We remain unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service have reached a decision based on all the facts. Justice has neither been done, nor has been seen to be done today. “Nuria and Selena deserved better.”