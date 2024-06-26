In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather

As temperatures forecast to hit scorching 31C peaks in parts of the UK this week continued, people took to the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool to cool off and enjoy the warm weather.

Elsewhere, the gates to Glastonbury Festival opened for the 2024 celebration of performing arts and music, with revellers deploying umbrellas and fans to mitigate the high temperatures.

People took advantage of the fine weather to enjoy a stroll along Blackpool beach (Peter Byrne/PA)

One youngster opted for a donkey ride along the Lancashire resort instead (Peter Byrne/PA)

Some others took a more sedentary approach (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, in Somerset, revellers made their way out of Castle Cary train station and onto buses to shuttle them to the Glastonbury Festival site (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some Worthy Farm festivalgoers improvised with umbrellas to shield them from the sun (Yui Mok/PA)

Some festivalgoers arrived prepared with fans and parasols (Yui Mok/PA)

Portable fans were popular as well (Yui Mok/PA)

One organised festivalgoer remembered to apply suncream (Yui Mok/PA)

Another kept both cool and clean washing their hair (Yui Mok/PA)