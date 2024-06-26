Travis Kelce says royal children were ‘an absolute delight’ at Taylor Swift gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Kelce says royal children were ‘an absolute delight’ at Taylor Swift gig

By Press Association
Travis Kelce said he found Princess Charlotte and Prince George to be an ‘absolute delight’ (Anthony Behar/PA)
Travis Kelce has described Princess Charlotte and Prince George as “an absolute delight”, after meeting the young royals at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s London concerts.

Kelce talked to the Prince of Wales and his children, at the first of three Eras Tour performances at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

A picture of him, Swift, Charlotte, George and William, on his 42nd birthday, was posted to her Instagram page, before the US singer went on to perform two more concerts on Saturday and Sunday.

Jason Kelce in a green jersey
Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, watched Swift live for the first time at the Wembley concert (Anthony Behar/PA)

Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce talked on their New Heights podcast about finding all three royals to be “wonderful”.

The American footballer added he had never seen his brother, Jason, give someone “that much respect”.

He said: “They were an absolute delight to me, I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them or curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

Jason added the pair were given guidance beforehand and told they would not need to bow as it was not an official royal event, but said he still addressed William as “your royal highness”, and added he had “never felt so emasculated”.

He said: “The highlight was Princess Charlotte, Prince George was great too, but she was so f****** adorable.

“I cannot express how much of a superstar she was.

“Maybe it’s because I have three girls now, but she had fire to her, she was asking questions, that was the most electric part of it.”

Kelce said he thought the Princess of Wales and William had “encouraged her to be present and be vocal”, and Jason added that Charlotte could “lead a conversation”.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to describe William as “fantastic”, “personable” and “the coolest motherf*****”, while Jason added he was “down to earth”.

The pair also discussed the concert itself, and Jason revealed it was the first time he had seen Taylor perform live.

Travis said Swift’s performance was “amazing”, and added he could remember playing at the stadium in 2015, but said “they get a lot louder for Taylor than they do for American football”.

Jason said: “It was insanely impressive, obviously Taylor is an amazing singer and songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level, she was up there for like three and a half hours.

“If I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes.

“Obviously the (fans) Swifties make it very memorable, everyone is so into it, they’re singing all the songs. There’s two concerts that have been like that, that one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live.

“It was just these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all the songs.”

Kelce said he had brought “a whole bunch of friends and family” to the show, and added it was “just so cool to come over to London and support her, and have a few beers while she killed it on stage”.

During the podcast, he said the only team he would leave the Chiefs for would be a team based in London as he said the city was “awesome”.

Swift performing at Wembley in a blue and white outfit
Both brothers praised the first night of Swift’s Wembley run (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’ve enjoyed London since I’ve been here, the people are awesome.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is that I get completely f***** up every time we take a left turn into the left lane, I think it’s f****** crazy, I think we’re committing suicide.

“Every single room I go into feels like it’s not made for people my size.

“Then on top of that, the beers, they’re a little bit tastier over here, they’ve been doing it for a little bit longer, it does taste really nice over here.

“And I love the scenery, the scenery is awesome, it kind of switches depending on which part of London you’re in, and I like that.”

The pair added that they were both confused by British slang, and undertook a quiz to see if they could understand any phrases, with “tosser” being one of the few they got correct.