Play featuring ‘last words’ of women accused of crimes in Russia to debut in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Play featuring ‘last words’ of women accused of crimes in Russia to debut in UK

By Press Association
A play featuring the ‘last words’ of women accused of crimes in Russia is to debut in the UK (Ute Langkafel/Maifoto/PA)
A play featuring the ‘last words’ of women accused of crimes in Russia is to debut in the UK (Ute Langkafel/Maifoto/PA)

A political play conceived in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to premiere in the UK.

The production, based on the final statements of women accused and convicted of political crimes in Russian courts, was derived from an idea by actress Alisa Khazanova – who stars in the play alongside Valentin Tszin.

It features the “last words” of defendants including Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of punk band Pussy Riot, artist Sasha Skochilenko and Alla Gutnikova, the editor of student magazine Doxa.

“The production explores how these powerful, outspoken messages from the courtroom form one of the last surviving bastions of free speech imaginable in contemporary Russia,” the Wild Yak production company said.

The Maxim Didenko-directed performance titled The Last Word, will run at the Marylebone Theatre from September 5-21, with opening night on September 9.

The play blends the defendants’ final statements with poems and excerpts from the memoirs of human rights activist Natalya Gorbanevskaya and Booker Prize nominee Maria Stepanova “painting a timely and devastating picture of Russia’s current regime”, Wild Yak said.

It was first performed in Berlin in December 2022.

“Today’s reality throws the notion of Russian culture into stark relief,” Khazanova said.

“As an artist, I cannot remain neutral in the fight to wrestle our history and values from the grip of a revanchist regime bent on a brutal war.

“Giving a voice to women who are denied the right to free speech in today’s Russia is both my act of solidarity with those women and my act of resistance to a barbaric dictatorship waging an unjust war.”

The Last Word reunites the creative team behind a production of The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre last year, including artists and leading cultural figures from Russia who fled the country after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday June 27.