What the papers say – June 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 27

By Press Association
What the papers say – June 27
What the papers say – June 27

The final television debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer before the General Election takes centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Describing the debate as “tetchy”, The Guardian says the two leaders clashed on the Westminster betting scandal while Sir Keir criticised the culture at the top of the Conservative Party.

The Times says Mr Sunak warned voters not to “surrender” to Labour and accused his opposite number of plotting tax rises, while Mr Starmer compared the Prime Minister to his predecessor Liz Truss.

The Daily Telegraph echoes Mr Sunak’s message not to hand over control of Britain to Labour in what it called a “fiery” debate.

Labour’s tax plans also feature on the front of the Daily Mail, which says Mr Sunak warned they would be “whacked up” as well as labelling the Opposition’s plans to tackle immigration as “nonsensical” – a theme picked up in the Daily Express, which says Sir Keir failed to give an answer on small boats.

The Labour leader is also the focus of The Independent, which says he has told striking junior doctors he will not meet their wage demands.

The Financial Times looks at an election elsewhere, saying French far-right leader Jordan Bardella has pledged a “cultural battle” against Islamism.

The i also looks overseas, saying Russian hackers responsible for a cyber attack on the NHS are part of an “army protected by the Kremlin”.

The trial of a man accused of plotting to murder television presenter Holly Willoughby features on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The Metro also concentrates on a trial as a couple were found guilty of hiding the birth of their baby, but face a retrial on charges surrounding the child’s death.

And the Daily Star focuses on an England football fan pictured sleeping during the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.