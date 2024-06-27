Fresh talks under way between Aer Lingus and pilots’ union in bid to end dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh talks under way between Aer Lingus and pilots’ union in bid to end dispute

By Press Association
Talks are taking place in a bid to resolve the row involving Aer Lingus pilots (PA)
Talks are taking place in a bid to resolve the row involving Aer Lingus pilots (PA)

Fresh talks between Aer Lingus and representatives of the pilots’ union are under way in a bid to find a resolution to a bitter industrial dispute which has already seen 270 flights cancelled.

Officials from the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) and the airline arrived at a hotel on Thursday morning for talks in an attempt to bring an end to the stand-off.

An indefinite work-to-rule began on Wednesday, with pilots now refusing to work overtime, accept changes to set rosters, or take on out-of-hours management requests.

An eight-hour strike is also planned for Saturday.

An Aer Lingus desk in the foreground, with passengers queuing behind
Passengers queue at the Aer Lingus desks at Dublin Airport on Wednesday (Granne Ni Aodha/PA)

On Wednesday afternoon, Ialpa said it had accepted an invitation to talks with Aer Lingus.

Speaking on his way into the meeting on Thursday, Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty said the airline is “hopeful” progress can be made.

“In particular, it’s important that Ialpa are willing to discuss the things that could help resolve this dispute,” he said.

“So having meaningful discussions is essential. We’re hopeful that some progress can be made today.”

The airline and Ialpa, a branch of the Forsa trade union, have been involved in a heated exchange of words in recent days, with each accusing the other of not engaging.

The pilots are seeking a pay increase of 24%, which they say equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

Aer Lingus has said it is willing to offer pay increases of 12.25% or above if “improvements in productivity and flexibility” are discussed.

Mr Moriarty said the airline’s position “hasn’t shifted”.

He added: “There are various things that need to be discussed in order to build pilot pay beyond the 12.25% agreed with all other collectively bargain groups.

“We’re hopeful that we can have those discussions today.”

Ialpa president Mark Tighe said the solution lies with the airline.

He added: “That is still the case. What (they) are looking for is pilots to pay for their own pay increase. I don’t see how that’s a reasonable position.

“We are in negotiations. We are always in negotiations.

“We’ve been at this for 22 months and we’ve believed all along that we have had the possibility, but it remains with the management to actually put a solution into place.

Mark Tighe pictured in shirt and suit trousers, carrying a bag
Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association president Mark Tighe heads into the talks (Cate McCurry/PA)

“We hope that direct, face-to-face negotiations will resolve this without the need to go anywhere else.”

Mr Tighe was also critical of the airline’s decision to remove pilots’ privileges which allows them to fly cheaply.

Pilots can also get discounted seats for them and their families when booking holidays.

Mr Tighe added: “It’s just a further attack on pilots. They’ve actually stated that they’re doing this in order to provide more seats for our passengers. This is not the case.

“The privileges that they speak of are only at the last minute on the day you arrive that there’s a seat available.

“We don’t take any passenger seats.”

The travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers have been affected by the action so far, with the airline having been working to offer refunds or alternative flights to people whose trips have been axed.

Taoiseach Simon Harris welcomed the fresh talks.