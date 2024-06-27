Glastonbury couple seal marriage in handtying ceremony at Healing Field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glastonbury couple seal marriage in handtying ceremony at Healing Field

By Press Association
Sian Barklem and Johnjo Smith take part in a handtying ceremony in the Healing Field (Yui Mok/PA)
A couple who got engaged at Glastonbury last year held a handtying ceremony at this year’s festival, which they said is their “favourite place on Earth”, to “solidify the relationship in a spiritual way”.

Sian Barklem, 25 and Johnjo Smith, 24, from Liverpool, got engaged during Sir Elton John’s performance at last year’s festival and were married in September without any family or friends present.

The couple, who are at their third Glastonbury, decided to celebrate their marriage with a handtying ceremony attended by about 20 of their friends, with whom they have been to the festival in previous years.

Ms Barklem told the PA news agency: “We got married in September but we had decided that we wanted to do this in Glastonbury this year, to celebrate with our friends and a year from our engagement as well.

“Glastonbury is a very special place because it’s our favourite place on Earth, so it’s very special that we can celebrate our marriage and our relationship on these special grounds and with all our friends, who we always come with.

“It’s a very spiritual place and we enjoyed spending time in the Healing Fields when we had come to the festival in previous years.

“It is a really special and significant place for us to solidify the relationship in a spiritual way.”

The celebrant was Glenda Procter from the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, who has been doing handfasting at Glastonbury for more than a decade.

Ms Barklem, a cabin crew member, said: “The words that the celebrant was reading really resonated with our relationship and it was a really emotional ceremony.”

Sian Barklem and Johnjo Smith got married in September (Yui Mok/PA)

The couple’s friends found the ceremony “really moving, really emotional and really special”, she said.

“Everyone said you could just feel the love, like it was present everywhere, and everyone was crying. They said it was more emotional than they thought it was going to be.”

The couple wore pink, purple and yellow headpieces that they bought at Glastonbury last year and wore during Sir Elton’s performance.

After the ceremony, Ms Barklem said: “We’ve kept our hands tied together for a couple of hours but it’s not very practical being at a festival and having our hands tied so we’ve just taken it off now.”

Ms Barklem said that this year’s Glastonbury is shaping up to be their best yet.

“We had the opening ceremony last night, our wedding celebration this morning, the weather – it’s just got the makings for the perfect Glasto,” she said.