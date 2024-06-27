Youth charity founder and former businessman Sir Jack Petchey dies aged 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youth charity founder and former businessman Sir Jack Petchey dies aged 98

By Press Association
Sir Jack Petchey died on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Jack Petchey died on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Philanthropist Sir Jack Petchey, whose charitable foundation helps thousands of young people achieve their dreams each year, has died aged 98.

Sir Jack died on Thursday at his home in east London, his foundation said.

The businessman set up the Jack Petchey foundation in 1999 to provide opportunities for young people aged between 11 and 25 across London and Essex, through programmes offering volunteering and internships and the promotion of sport, science and art.

The charity has invested more than £170 million since then and runs the Jack Petchey Achievement Award Scheme, which provides grants to youngsters at youth organisations and secondary schools.

Some 12,000 winners receive a share of £3.5 million through the scheme each year.

Sir Jack received a knighthood in the 2016 New Year Honours for his work through the foundation, which supports hundreds of thousands of young people annually.

He was also involved in the world of football, and was appointed director of West Ham United in 1978 before purchasing Watford FC from Sir Elton John in 1990.

Sir Jack was born on July 19 1925 to a working class family in the east end of London, left school at 13 and joined the Royal Navy in 1943.

He started a taxi service and then founded a car hire company in 1948 – the beginnings of a career in property through which he built a multimillion pound empire.

It was through his property company Petchey Holdings that Sir Jack was able to provide substantial funding for his foundation.

The charity said in a statement he will be “greatly missed by friends and family and by the many young people, teachers and youth leaders whose lives” had been impacted by the work of his foundation.

Sir Jack Petchey in a wheelchair
Sir Jack Petchey was knighted for his charity work (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It continued: “From humble beginnings, Sir Jack left school aged 13 without any qualifications.

“Through his entrepreneurial spirit he became one of Britain’s most successful businessmen.

“This enabled him to achieve his ambition of giving young people the opportunities and confidence he lacked as a child.

“As he always told young people ‘If you think you can, you can’.

“His charitable trust, The Jack Petchey Foundation, has to date invested over £170 million in youth projects. Messages have already started pouring in from the young people and families whose lives he touched.”

He was made an OBE in 2004 and a CBE in 2011 by Queen Elizabeth II, both for charitable services.