Appeal for expert volunteers to help in ‘massive search’ for missing Jay Slater

By Press Association
A group of search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues (James Manning/PA)
Police searching for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife are appealing for expert volunteers to help with a “massive search” on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation on June 17.

On Friday, the Guardia Civil appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters, and individual volunteers who were experts in rugged terrain to assist in a “busqueda masiva”, or massive search, to take place on Saturday.

A firefighter looks over the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues (James Manning/PA)

The Spanish police force said the search, which will begin at 9am in the village of Masca, near to his last-known location, would be coordinated to take in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact the Guardia Civil before 8pm on Friday.

The announcement came as searches for the apprentice bricklayer entered a 12th day.

Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island – which was about an 11 hour walk from his accommodation.

Earlier this week, his mother Debbie Duncan, who travelled to the island following his disappearance, said money raised online would be used to support mountain rescue teams, and to cover her own accommodation and food costs.

Donations flooded in after GoFundMe appeal “Get Jay Slater home” was set up by Lucy Law, his friend and the last person to speak to him, and by Friday more than £40,000 had been raised.

An appeal poster for Jay Slater, 19, who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife (Family Handout/PA)

In an update on Thursday, Ms Duncan said: “We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held.

“I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

“Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.”

Ms Law said Mr Slater told her in a frantic phone call before he went missing that he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.

Search teams, co-ordinated by the Guardia Civil, have since mounted a huge manhunt using helicopters, drones and search dogs to scour mountainous areas of the island, but are yet to find the teenager.

Ms Duncan has described her son’s disappearance and the wait for news as a “living nightmare”.