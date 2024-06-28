Video shows moment police arrested man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows moment police arrested man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

By Press Association
Screengrab from police body-worn video footage of the arrest of Gavin Plumb, who is accused of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter Holly Willoughby (Essex Police/PA)
A security guard accused of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby said the star was “a fantasy of mine” as police raided his flat, according to body-worn video footage played in court.

Gavin Plumb, 37, was shirtless when officers forced open his front door and burst into his home in Harlow, Essex, on October 4 last year.

A police officer handcuffed Plumb, who was in a bedroom in the property, within moments of them entering.

Plumb exclaimed “what are you talking about”, in the footage played to Chelmsford Crown Court, later adding: “Please explain to me what the hell is going on.”

When told he was under arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, Plumb said “who?” and was told it was Ms Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb in handcuffs without his shirt on looking shocked at the arrest
Plumb was shirtless when officers forced open his front door  (Essex Police)

The defendant asked “OK, where’s that from?” and was told by an officer “that will be explained to you in custody”.

He later stated to officers, in the footage from October 4 last year: “I’m not gonna lie, she is a fantasy of mine.”

The trial was earlier told that Plumb had unwittingly engaged in an online chat with a US undercover police officer, who he thought was a man called David Nelson.

Holly Willoughby arrives for the National Television Awards in a lavender gown and stands in front of fans
Holly Willoughby presented This Morning and Dancing On Ice  (PA)

In the conversation with the undercover officer, Plumb told of his plans to “put her (Ms Willoughby) into a lake at night” when he had finished raping her.

The defendant denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

A court sketch of Gavin Plumb dressed in white sitting beside a custody officer
Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A video of Plumb in police custody was also played to jurors, in which the defendant was speaking but the words were inaudible.

Defence barrister Sasha Wass KC said in court: “I wanted the jury to see Mr Plumb was talking freely and to see the size he was then as opposed to now.”

The defendant earlier told jurors that his current weight was around 24-and-a-half stone.

Gavin Plumb in a green T-shirt sits with his arms crossed in a police interview room while a female officer stands behind him making notes
A video of Plumb in police custody was also played to jurors (Essex Police/PA)

The trial heard he weighed around 30 stone at the time he was taken into custody.

Plumb said that he was following legal advice when he later gave no comment in police interview.

The trial continues.