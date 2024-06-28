Man who stopped female driver sentenced for impersonating police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stopped female driver sentenced for impersonating police officer

By Press Association
Chris Green, 32, of Nursery Close, Peterborough, who has been sentenced after he impersonated a police officer to pull over a member of the public (Wiltshire Police/PA)
A man who used blue lights to pull over a woman driving her vehicle in a “concerning” incident has been sentenced, police said.

Chris Green, 32, of Nursery Close, Peterborough, illuminated a blue LED light in the windscreen of his car in Longsplatt, Corsham, Wiltshire, on May 6 last year.

Wiltshire Police said Green claimed to be a police officer working for an undercover crime unit and challenged the woman on her driving.

The force said Green then noticed the woman’s son in the car with her and left the scene.

Following the incident, the woman immediately contacted Wiltshire Police and officers were able to track and locate Green.

A force spokesman said officers arresting Green found an LED lightbar, handcuffs and a baseball bat inside his car.

Green was charged and later convicted of impersonating a police officer following a trial on May 9.

He appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, police said.

The defendant was also required to pay £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Matt Smith said: “This is a very concerning and unsettling incident for the victim involved, who had every reason to believe she was being stopped by a genuine police officer.

“Fortunately, Green left the scene and the victim immediately called the police, which allowed us to locate Green quickly and arrest him.

“We appreciate the significant community impact that incidents like this have, particularly for women.

“If you do have concerns over whether an officer you are dealing with is genuine, there are quick steps you can take to check their identity.

“You can either call us on 101, or if you feel it is an emergency then call 999.

“Our officers will always understand if you wish to verify their identity with Wiltshire Police control room.

“I’d also ask anyone who thinks they have been victim of a similar incident to please call us on 101.”