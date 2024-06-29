Funeral of commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh to take place in Kerry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral of commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh to take place in Kerry

By Press Association
GAA commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh died on Tuesday aged 93 (Niall Carson/PA)
GAA commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh died on Tuesday aged 93 (Niall Carson/PA)

The funeral of renowned Gaelic Games commentator Micheal O Muircheartaigh is to be held in Co Kerry on Saturday.

Mr O Muircheartaigh died on Tuesday morning, aged 93, in a Dublin hospital, surrounded by family members.

His funeral mass will be held at 11am at St Mary’s Church in Dingle, Co Kerry before he is buried in St Brendan’s Cemetery.

The voice of the former RTE broadcaster from Co Kerry became synonymous with the GAA in Ireland during a career that spanned decades.

A teacher before he joined RTE full-time in the 1980s, Mr O Muircheartaigh commentated in both the Irish and English languages.

His life as a sports commentator began many years before taking on the job full time.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins said his commentaries captured “like no other the sense of occasion, the atmosphere in the stadium and on the terraces, the ebb and flow of the play and of every movement”.

Since his death, people have been reminiscing on the one-liners that made his commentary so unique.

Many have cited his description of Cork hurler and footballer Sean Og O hAilpin, about whom Mr O Muircheartaigh once remarked: “His father’s from Fermanagh, his mother’s from Fiji – neither a hurling stronghold.”

Another is: “The stopwatch has stopped. It’s up to God and the referee now. The referee is Pat Horan. God is God.”

Mr O Muircheartaigh is survived by his wife Helena, his children Eamonn, Niamh, Aonghus, Cormac, Neasa, Nuala, Eadaoin and Doireann, and his grandchildren.