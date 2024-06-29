Transatlantic balloon crossing attempt thwarted by weather conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transatlantic balloon crossing attempt thwarted by weather conditions

By Press Association
British explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams (left) and American balloon manufacturer Bert Padelt (right), working on preparations for the Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer (Johnny Green/PA)
British explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams (left) and American balloon manufacturer Bert Padelt (right), working on preparations for the Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer (Johnny Green/PA)

An attempt to cross the Atlantic in a hydrogen open basket gas balloon has been thwarted by weather conditions, seven hours into the challenge.

British explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, 67, set off from Presque Isle, Maine, with American balloon manufacturer Bert Padelt, 62, and Swiss scientist and entrepreneur Dr Frederik Paulsen, 72.

The trio lifted off in the Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer Balloon to cheers from wellwishers just after 3.30am UK time on Saturday, or 10.30pm on Friday local time.

British explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams
British explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams (Johnny Green/PA)

Their attempt had already been postponed twice due to bad weather conditions but this time, it “cleared up perfectly” for the launch, the team said.

However, conditions then meant the balloon would require an altitude higher than planned, meaning an increased use of ballast.

A spokeswoman said: “The crew have decided to land the balloon before the Gulf of St Lawrence. They concluded they would not have had enough ballast to make it to Europe.”

The balloon landed at 9.40am local time near Christies Landing in New Brunswick, Canada, on Saturday.

The spokeswoman added: “The crew are safe and well. It was a very difficult decision and they are obviously extremely disappointed but safety is obviously paramount.

Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer
Some of the eleven palettes of sandbags that were required for the expedition (Johnny Green/PA)

“They flew for about seven hours, the highest level they flew at was 10,000 feet and about 125 nautical miles in distance.”

She confirmed they would attempt the challenge again when conditions allow.

During their trip, the team planned to conduct experiments including a study to ascertain how particles from forest fires travel through the atmosphere and affect conditions such as asthma.

Their living space throughout their adventure, supported by Torabhaig single malt whisky, was the balloon basket which measures 80 inches long and 60 inches wide.

If they had been successful, their trip would have been the first Atlantic crossing in a hydrogen balloon and may also mark the longest distance covered in this type of balloon.