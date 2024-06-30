Katie Piper attacker to face Parole Board in bid for release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Piper attacker to face Parole Board in bid for release

By Press Association
Katie Piper was left blind in one eye during the attack in March 2008 (Ian West/PA)
The man behind the acid attack on TV presenter Katie Piper is up for parole.

Daniel Lynch, a martial arts expert who is a former boyfriend of Piper, was convicted five years ago of arranging for Stefan Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid at the former model in March 2008, leaving her blind in one eye.

Lynch was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in May 2009 at London’s Wood Green Crown Court for the rape of Piper and for telling Sylvestre to throw acid on her.

A mugshot of Daniel Lynch wearing a boiler suit
Daniel Lynch, who was jailed for life after an assault on Katie Piper and then arranging for acid to be thrown in her face (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Sylvestre was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of six years, in 2009 and released on licence in 2018.

In 2022, he was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, with police issuing an arrest warrant after it was thought he had left the UK.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board confirmed on Sunday that there will be a private hearing for Lynch on July 23 and 24.

A parole hearing is granted when there is a “realistic prospect” of release, or to consider a move to an open prison, in the case of fairness or because they need more information from the person convicted.

Victims can send in personal statements and the decision can be challenged.

Lynch, who had a previous conviction for pouring boiling water over a man, was said to have become obsessively jealous after briefly dating Piper before the steroid-fuelled attack.

He and Sylvestre were told by Judge Nicholas Browne QC they “planned and then executed an act of pure, calculated and deliberate evil”.

Following the trial, Piper, now 40, waived her right to anonymity as a rape victim, and her recovery featured in a Channel 4 documentary.

She went on to found the Katie Piper Foundation to support burns victims.

Piper, who has undergone more than 250 operations over the past decade, hosts a podcast, Katie Piper’s Extraordinary People, is a panellist on Loose Women and presents Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show, both on ITV.