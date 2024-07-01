Next stage in Undercover Policing Inquiry to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next stage in Undercover Policing Inquiry to begin

By Press Association
Opening statements in the next stage of the Undercover Policing Inquiry are expected to take three days. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The next stage of the mammoth public inquiry into the activities of undercover police is due to begin on Monday.

Opening statements will be made over three days at the start of a batch of hearings looking at the since disbanded secret Metropolitan Police unit the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) between 1983 and 1992.

Evidence is due to be heard in two stages from July to early August and then for several months starting in late September.

A report following the first batch of hearings, which looked at the SDS between 1968 and 1982, found that the squad should have been shut down in the first years of its existence.

It said that, of the groups spied upon during that period, only three were legitimate targets.

Undercover Policing Inquiry
The report from the first part of the inquiry said the Special Demonstration Squad should have been shut down in the early years of its existence (Yui Mok/PA)

The SDS and a successor unit spied on hundreds of campaign groups over four decades.

In the 1980s and 1990s the SDS infiltrated groups including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Troops Out, and the Socialist Workers Party, as well as women’s, anarchist and animal rights groups.

An officer was also deployed to the British National Party – the only right-wing group the SDS ever targeted.

One of the undercover officers working at the time, Bob Lambert, was accused of planting a firebomb while undercover with an animal rights group that targeted branches of Debenhams in the 1980s, and fathered a child with a woman who did not know he was a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police apologised and paid compensation to Lambert’s biological son in 2020.

The inquiry will also hear evidence that the SDS used the identities of deceased children as cover without the permission of bereaved families during this period.

Then-home secretary Theresa May set up the Undercover Policing Inquiry in 2015 after a public outcry over the actions of undercover officers.

To date it has cost just over £82 million, and is currently due to publish its final report at the end of 2026 if enough funding is available.

The inquiry still has a massive amount of information and evidence to tackle covering the SDS between 1993 and 2007, then its successor squad the National Public Order Intelligence Unit.

It then plans to look at other undercover policing activities, before examining current practices and what should happen in the future.