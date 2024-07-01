Man guilty of murdering footballer after driving van into crowd

A man has been found guilty of murder after driving a van into a crowd of people on a Christmas night out and killing one, Derbyshire Police said.

Samuel Wilson, 26, suffered “catastrophic” injuries and died at the scene after Zac Newman drove into the group of pedestrians on Market Place, Ilkeston, on December 16 last year, Derbyshire Police said.

The force said Newman, 27, had been drinking and taking cocaine just hours before, and then did not stop after the collision but drove back home where he was arrested by officers.

Two other people suffered non-fatal injuries and despite attempts to save Mr Wilson, he died at the site of the collision just after 2.10am.

Zac Newman was found guilty of murder after driving his van into a crowd (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

Derbyshire Police said Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of murder, one count of wounding with intent and one count of attempted wounding with intent at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Zac Newman used a van as a weapon, and in a drug-fuelled rage drove into a crowd of people who were just stood gathered after enjoying a night out in Ilkeston.

“His completely reckless and irresponsible actions that night has led to heart-breaking devastation for Sam’s family, and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Newman is due to be sentenced later this week.