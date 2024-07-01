Man guilty of murdering footballer after driving van into crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man guilty of murdering footballer after driving van into crowd

By Press Association
Samuel Wilson, who was killed by a van driver while on a night out (Family handout/Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Samuel Wilson, who was killed by a van driver while on a night out (Family handout/Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A man has been found guilty of murder after driving a van into a crowd of people on a Christmas night out and killing one, Derbyshire Police said.

Samuel Wilson, 26, suffered “catastrophic” injuries and died at the scene after Zac Newman drove into the group of pedestrians on Market Place, Ilkeston, on December 16 last year, Derbyshire Police said.

The force said Newman, 27, had been drinking and taking cocaine just hours before, and then did not stop after the collision but drove back home where he was arrested by officers.

Two other people suffered non-fatal injuries and despite attempts to save Mr Wilson, he died at the site of the collision just after 2.10am.

Zac Newman was found guilty of murder after driving his van into a crowd (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

Derbyshire Police said Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of murder, one count of wounding with intent and one count of attempted wounding with intent at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Zac Newman used a van as a weapon, and in a drug-fuelled rage drove into a crowd of people who were just stood gathered after enjoying a night out in Ilkeston.

“His completely reckless and irresponsible actions that night has led to heart-breaking devastation for Sam’s family, and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Newman is due to be sentenced later this week.