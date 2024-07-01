Trans person took life outside hospital after ‘screaming for help’ – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trans person took life outside hospital after ‘screaming for help’ – inquest

By Press Association
Matty Sheldrick moved to Hove with their rescue dog Lola before their mental health deteriorated and they hanged themselves outside Royal Sussex County Hospital in November 2022 (Family handout from Inquest/PA)
A 29-year-old trans person who felt “dismissed, ignored and lied to” by mental health workers took their own life outside a hospital despite “screaming very loudly for help to stay alive”, their mother has told an inquest.

Matty Sheldrick left A&E and hanged themselves in the grounds of Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton having “lost all hope” on November 4 and died on November 22, 2022.

Mx Sheldrick was autistic and had ADHD. They moved to Hove in November 2021 with their rescue dog Lola, hoping to live an independent life and did so “with so much hope” that with the right support, they could live a happy and productive life, their mother Sheila Sheldrick said.

But after a decline in their mental health, they were admitted to the short-stay ward at the hospital for suicidal thoughts on September 5 2022, where they stayed for more than three weeks.

Ms Sheldrick told Horsham Coroner’s Court that Mx Sheldrick “reached out for help that did not appear to exist”.

She described how on the ward, Mx Sheldrick was yelled at by a mental health nurse, threatened with being discharged when they said they felt unsafe and held down and sedated when they were having a meltdown.

Ms Sheldrick said the sedation began their distrust of the mental health professionals at the hospital, who worked as part of Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust.

In contrast, she said they spoke fondly of health care assistants and security staff at the hospital, working under University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

“All that was required was kindness and compassion,” she said.

“The actions and non-actions of both trusts contributed to Matty’s decline in mental health and his death.”

The inquest heard how Mx Sheldrick’s mental health deteriorated and they tried to kill and harm themselves while in hospital.

They were discharged on September 30 before calling an ambulance with further fears of suicide on November 2 to return to A&E, where they were assessed under the mental health act and a decision was made not to detain them.

Matty Sheldrick, with their dog Lola
Dr Robert Sparks, who did the assessment, said that it is well known that hospital environments such as short-stay wards can make a person’s mental health deteriorate.

“Every attempt should be made not to have people in hospital, particularly in that sort of environment,” he said.

Dr Sparks also said there was no hospital that Mx Sheldrick could be sent to, and that “mental health services are in crisis” but in hindsight, he would have detained them.

Ms Sheldrick said Mx Sheldrick’s family are “beyond heartbroken” at their death and that their “journey in life was so hard” and “suffered so much when reaching out to those he thought would support and protect him.”

She added that Mx Sheldrick told his brother: “He didn’t want to die, he wanted help.”

Mx Sheldrick’s GP Dr Sam Hall from WellBN told the hearing there is a “massive gap” in crisis provision relating to mental health, which is a system issue across the country.

“There is a gap people are falling into and I feel we’re all just fighting fires trying to keep people safe,” Dr Hall said.

The doctor also highlighted that people who are trans and have neurodivergence are often misunderstood and misinterpreted.

Matty Sheldrick with their dog Lola
“Someone like Matty needs constant companionship to be able to navigate the world,” Dr Hall added.

Asked about describing Mx Sheldrick as a vulnerable person, Dr Hall said: “I would say that about anybody that is autistic, ADHD and trans.”

Mx Sheldrick, originally from Surrey, was described as a “kind, bright, creative, sensitive, gentle soul” and had “great hopes for the future, he really wanted to use all he had learned to help others”, according to their mother.

They performed spoken word and flooded social media with their artwork, Ms Sheldrick added, and began illustrating for a new group with the Clare Project in Brighton, a support group for trans and non-binary people, while living in the area.

Ms Sheldrick recalled Mx Sheldrick saying: “I really feel I have found my people here.”

The inquest continues.

– The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org