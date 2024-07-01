Anne expresses regret at missing First World War commemorations in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne expresses regret at missing First World War commemorations in Canada

By Press Association
The Princess Royal, president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, at a D-Day vigil in Normandy in June (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Princess Royal has expressed her “deep regret” at missing poignant First World War commemorations in Canada due to her horse-related accident.

Anne, 73, is convalescing at her Gatcombe Park home after spending five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by the animal while out walking on June 23.

The princess said she was “deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you” in remarks read out on her behalf by Canada’s governor general Mary Simon in St John’s, Newfoundland.

The Princess Royal in a turquoise hat on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, in June
Anne was due to travel to Canada on Sunday to carry out a run of official engagements (John Walton/PA)

The ceremony on July 1 – Canada Day – saw the repatriation of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier from the battlefields of northern France.

The King’s sister praised the “brave efforts and sacrifices” of the soldiers who fought on the first day of the Battle of the Somme in 1916, one of the war’s largest and bloodiest offensives.

Anne was due to travel to Canada for an overseas tour on Sunday, but is now away from public engagements until her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable for her to resume official duties.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial – where the unknown soldier’s remains were being laid to rest, entombed on the plateau of the memorial.

Anne is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The princess, who left hospital on Friday, said in her first publicly-released message since her accident: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

The Princess Royal observes a two minute silence alongside Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire Ian Dudson (left) and National Vice Chairman of the Royal British Legion Terry Whittle (right) during a service at National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War
The Princess Royal in 2015 during a service at National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Newfoundland Regiment was all but wiped out in the disastrous Battle of Beaumont Hamel on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, with more than 700 killed or wounded of the 800 fighting.

It is not known how long the princess will spend recovering, but she is receiving rehabilitation support at home as she follows standard concussion protocols.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital, but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

She was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for minor head injuries and her concussion.

Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said last week that the princess was  “recovering slowly”.