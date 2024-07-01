Appeal lodged against sentence given to Irish soldier who assaulted woman

Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal against the sentence given to an Irish soldier for the assault of a woman in a random attack.

Cathal Crotty, with an address at Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha O’Brien in Limerick in 2022.

The 22-year-old, who is a serving member of the Defence Forces, walked free from court after being given a three-year suspended sentence for the attack.

The DPP’s appeal against the suspended sentence has been lodged on the basis of undue leniency.

Protests have been held in Irish cities, outside the Irish parliament and outside the Limerick courthouse after the story came to light.