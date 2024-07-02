What the papers say – July 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 2

By Press Association
What the papers say – July 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – July 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The General Election continues to dominate the front pages of Tuesday newspapers with the finish line of Thursday’s voting in sight.

Voters across the UK and abroad have not received postal votes or have been left with too little time to return them. The Daily Telegraph says the Royal Mail has been blamed for the polling chaos.

The Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed claims that voters have been “disenfranchised” by the issue.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch warns that a vote for Reform UK carries a risk of “losing hundreds of Tory MPs for a generation” in the Daily Express.

Looking to Labour, Daily Mirror focuses on the words of former prime minister Gordon Brown as he urges the nation to give “children hope” with their vote this Thursday.

The Times leads on Sir Keir Stamer’s latest message to the country, telling the nation that “a big majority will be best for Britain”.

The Guardian opts for a front page looking at Labour’s stance on climate change, with shadow climate change secretary Ed Milliband vowing to see the UK take the global lead on the issue.

The i is already looking to international relations for Labour ahead of July 4, with early talks taking place with France amid its changing political landscape.

The Financial Times looks to politics across the Atlantic after the US Supreme Court has granted Donald Trump broad immunity for actions taken during his presidency.

Back in Britain, the Daily Mail warns that the nation’s defence forces are not ready for “conflict of any scale”.

And the Daily Star looks to football for its lead, with England hero Jude Bellingham facing a potential ban for an allegedly indecent post-goal gesture.