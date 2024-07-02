Jury out in retrial of killer nurse Lucy Letby on baby attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury out in retrial of killer nurse Lucy Letby on baby attempted murder charge

By Press Association
The jury in the retrial of killer nurse Lucy Letby has been sent out to consider its verdict on an allegation that she attempted to murder a baby girl in her care (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
The jury in the retrial of killer nurse Lucy Letby has been sent out to consider its verdict on an allegation that she attempted to murder a baby girl in her care.

The 34-year-old was convicted by another jury last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

However a verdict on the allegation concerning the infant known as Child K could not be reached and a retrial was ordered on that single count.

Letby is said to have targeted Child K in the early hours of February 17 2016 after the infant was moved from the delivery room to the neo-natal unit shortly after her premature birth.

Lucy Letby court case
A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court, where she is accused of attempting to murder a baby girl at the Countess of Chester Hospital in February 2016 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The prosecution at Manchester Crown Court say Letby deliberately interfered with Child K’s breathing tube through which she was being ventilated with air and oxygen

It is said that consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram caught the nurse “virtually red-handed” as he entered the unit’s intensive care room and he then went on to intervene and resuscitate Child K.

Letby told the jury of six women and six men she has no recollection of any such event.

She denied doing anything harmful to Child K and added that she did not commit any of the offences of which she has been convicted.

Child K was transferred to a specialist hospital later on February 17 because of her extreme prematurity. She died there three days later, although the prosecution does not allege that Letby caused her death.

Letby, of Hereford, denies attempted murder.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.