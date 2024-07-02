Police officers under investigation over alleged assaults by Nottingham killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers under investigation over alleged assaults by Nottingham killer

By Press Association
Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane was accused of assaulting two colleagues the month before he went on a fatal knife rampage in Nottingham. (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Three Leicestershire Police officers are under investigation over how they dealt with alleged assaults by Valdo Calocane the month before he killed three people in Nottingham.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said two constables and a sergeant have been told they are being investigated over how inquiries were progressed.

It is claimed that Calocane assaulted two colleagues at an industrial estate in Kegworth, Leicester, in May last year.

The following month, he went on to kill students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham.

The IOPC said it is “looking at Leicestershire Police’s contact with Mr Calocane prior to the killings last June and in particular the actions and decisions taken by officers during an investigation into alleged assaults by him the preceding month (May 2023) at Kegworth, Leicester.”

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar
(left to right) Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were all killed by Calocane, who has paranoid schizophrenia, in Nottingham in June last year (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Leicestershire Police referred itself to the watchdog in February this year.

“We have advised three Leicestershire Police officers, two police constables and a sergeant, that they are under investigation for potential misconduct over how enquiries were progressed,” the IOPC said.

“Decisions on whether any officers have a disciplinary case to answer will be taken on completion of the investigation.”

Separately, the watchdog is also examining a number of complaints made by the Nottingham victims’ families.

Investigators are looking at what information was available to police about Calocane before the killings on June 13 2023.

They are also examining:

– Nottinghamshire Police’s decisions and actions relating to Calocane between September 2021 and the events of June 13 last year

– how the force informed the families of the death of their loved ones, and the support they put in place for them, including how information from the ongoing investigation was communicated to them

– whether senior officers followed relevant policies and procedures in their oversight of officers investigating the events of June 13 and subsequent events, including communications with the family and public over the handling of inappropriate WhatsApp messaging and potential sharing of information about the case.

The IOPC said all Nottinghamshire Police officers are currently being treated as witnesses, meaning there is no indication of any wrongdoing at this stage.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for three counts of manslaughter and another three of attempted murder in January.

An appeal by the Attorney General arguing that the sentence was unduly lenient was rejected.