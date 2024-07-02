Brother tried to save missing teenager from river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brother tried to save missing teenager from river

By Press Association
Daniel Halliday is feared to have drowned after going missing while playing in the River Mersey with his brother and friends on Sunday June 30 (Family handout/PA)
A teenager who is missing, feared drowned, had been jumping waves on a beach with his brother.

Daniel Halliday, 14, was lost to a strong current in the River Mersey despite his older brother trying to save him, his family said in a statement.

“Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us,” their statement, released through Merseyside Police, said.

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing with his brother and friends in the River Mersey at Crosby Beach (Peter Byrne PA)

“Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother, who tried to save him, but the current was too strong.

“Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson.

“The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

The teenager’s family are being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers.

Emergency services were first called to the waterside at Waterloo, Merseyside, at around 7pm last Sunday, June 30, to reports of the teenager going missing while swimming in the River Mersey, near a radar tower on Crosby Beach, with a group of friends.

Daniel’s brother and friends had come out of the river but had become separated from him and he has not been seen since.

A search was carried out by HM Coastguard but failed to locate him.