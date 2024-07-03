Giant swamp creature with ‘huge fangs’ top predator before dinosaurs – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant swamp creature with ‘huge fangs’ top predator before dinosaurs – study

By Press Association
Gaiasia jennyae had interlocking jaws which it used to clamp down on prey as it swam past (Gabriel Lio/PA)
Gaiasia jennyae had interlocking jaws which it used to clamp down on prey as it swam past (Gabriel Lio/PA)

A giant salamander-like creature was a top predator in the ice age before dinosaurs, a new study suggests.

The fanged creature had a skull more than two feet-long, and lived in swampy waters 40 million years before dinosaurs first evolved.

Called Gaiasia jennyae, the swamp creature with a toilet seat-shaped head, had interlocking jaws which it would use to clamp down on prey as it swam past.

Jason Pardo, a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at the Field Museum in Chicago, in the US, and the co-lead author of the study, said: “Gaiasia jennyae was considerably larger than a person, and it probably hung out near the bottom of swamps and lakes.

“It’s got a big, flat, toilet seat-shaped head, which allows it to open its mouth and suck in prey.

“It has these huge fangs, the whole front of the mouth is just giant teeth.

“It’s a big predator, but potentially also a relatively slow ambush predator.”

The fossil is named after the Gai-as Formation in Namibia where it was found, and for Jenny Clack, a palaeontologist who specialised in the evolution of early tetrapods – the four-limbed vertebrates that evolved from lobe-finned fishes and gave rise to amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

Study co-lead author, Claudia Marsicano of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and her colleagues found the fossil.

She said the discovery was “shocking”, adding: “I knew just from seeing it that it was something completely different.

“We were all very excited.

“After examining the skull, the structure of the front of the skull caught my attention.

“It was the only clearly visible part at that time, and it showed very unusually interlocking large fangs, creating a unique bite for early tetrapods.”

The researchers unearthed several specimens, including one with a well-preserved, articulated skull and spine.

Today, Namibia is just north of South Africa, but it was further south 300 million years ago (when Earth was nearing the end of an ice age) – almost even with the northernmost point of Antarctica today.

Dr Pardo said: “It’s really, really surprising that Gaiasia is so archaic.

“It was related to organisms that went extinct probably 40 million years prior.”

He added: “The fact that we found Gaiasia in the far south tells us that there was a flourishing ecosystem that could support these very large predators.

“The more we look, we might find more answers about these major animal groups that we care about, like the ancestors of mammals and modern reptiles.”

The findings are published in the Nature journal.