What the papers say – July 4 By Press Association July 4 2024, 12:24 am

A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Election day is here and dominates Thursday's front pages.

The Guardian reports that Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a "new age of hope" for Britain as it heads to the ballot box.

THE GUARDIAN: Starmer hails 'new age of hope' as Britain votes in historic election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SsDHOYouWz— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Daily Mirror and The Sun both call on Britons to vote in a new era of politics for the UK.

MIRROR: Vote for change. Vote Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k0j0ksWWfg— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

THE SUN: Time for a new manager #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YORndDxBgi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Times reports that Labour is on the precipice of winning the "biggest majority since 1832".

TIMES: Labour set for 'biggest majority since 1832' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iaaguJtcw8— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The i splashes on Labour's lead narrowing as the final predictions roll in for election day.

I: Labour's lead narrows in final poll #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Imfv93ExkV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Independent says the Tories are predicted to lose as many as 259 seats.

INDEPENDENT: Tories on 82 seats? No wonder they've given up #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yhXmnLrojl— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

Speaking of the polls, and the Financial Times writes that the Conservatives are in for a "bleak night" on Thursday.

FT UK/ Tories braced for bleak night as polls put Labour on track for landslide win #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r9mkRkRWaB— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Daily Star keeps it simple, with a "toodle pip" to the Tories.

THE STAR: Toodle Pip! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lq6GQCwbJZ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Metro keeps its front more down the centre, with a simple: "The nation decides."

METRO: The Nation Decides #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vwoK0QhFI8— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

The Daily Mail comes with a warning for those preparing to vote Labour, with a headline that reads: "Vote Farage, get them."

MAIL: Vote Farage, get them….. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j7bOlRv96f— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Express makes a plea for the Conservatives, splashing with "Vote Tory".

EXPRESS: Vote Tory #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f2K9trY97Z— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2024