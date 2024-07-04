Lord Sugar thanks police after burglar’s daughters ordered to compensate victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Sugar thanks police after burglar’s daughters ordered to compensate victims

By Press Association
Lord Sugar has thanked Essex Police for their investigation into a serial burglar’s crimes (Ian West/PA)
Lord Sugar has thanked Essex Police after the daughters of a serial burglar who targeted his home were ordered to pay almost £100,000 back to their father’s victims.

David Buisson stole mostly cash and jewellery from homes and businesses in Epping Forest and Canvey Island, including Lord Sugar’s Essex home, between December 2015 and June 2017, stealing around £1 million of items.

He was sentenced in 2018 to eight years in prison after admitting 11 burglaries and two attempted burglaries, and was ordered to pay compensation to eight of his victims – including £173,977.77 to Lord Sugar – at a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act in 2019.

According to Essex Police, a money laundering investigation into the serial burglar’s daughters – Tailah Morris-Buisson, 30, and Bella Morris-Buisson, 26 – was launched following their father’s conviction and has resulted in the pair being ordered to pay a total of £95,440 to the eight victims of their father’s crimes.

Lord Sugar said: “I am very impressed by the way this investigation has been handled and I would like to thank Essex Police for their persistence in confiscating the money David Buisson made by targeting people’s homes.

“I hope that this result acts as a deterrent to others who think it’s acceptable to make money from criminal activity.”

Inquiries by the force’s Economic Crime Unit revealed the sisters’ lifestyle had been heavily funded by their father’s criminality, with thousands of pounds deposited into their accounts over the period of his offending.

It was alleged they set up an electric motorcycle company in Abridge in an attempt to disguise their father’s criminal assets whilst he was evading police, Essex Police said.

Handout mugshot of David Buisson
Serial burglar David Buisson was jailed in 2018 (Essex Police/PA)

The pair were arrested in October 2017 and were charged with acquiring criminal property and two counts of concealing or disguising criminal property.

Tailah Morris-Buisson, of Church Langley, and Bella Morris-Buisson, of Epping, were convicted of the charges last October, with the former receiving a 24-month suspended sentence and the latter a 20-month suspended sentence.

At a Proceeds of Crime hearing in May, Tailah Morris-Buisson was ordered to pay £94,465.05 in compensation to the eight victims of her father’s crimes, Essex Police said.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Bella Morris-Buisson was ordered to pay £975, the force added.

Financial investigator Marie Hall, from Essex Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Both sisters had benefited financially from their father’s criminality.

“Tailah owned a property which had been transferred to her by David Buisson before the offences but could still be confiscated to repay the victims.

“Justice does not stop at the point of a conviction and the work that the Economic Crime Unit put into confiscation orders is to ensure that no-one in Essex can make a career out of crime.”