Holly Willoughby praises ‘bravery’ of previous victims speaking out

Holly Willoughby has praised the “bravery” of the previous victims of security guard Gavin Plumb for speaking out during the case in which he was found guilty of “graphic” plans to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter.

In a statement she said: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

Security guard Gavin Plumb, 37, who has been found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby (Essex Police/PA)

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time.

“Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”